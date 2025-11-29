MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Son To Walk The Aisle At Mass Wedding Ceremony Among 21 Couples |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A senior politician of the state is getting his son married at a mass wedding ceremony after ten years.

The then minister and present legislator Gopal Bhargava got his son Abhishek Bhargava and his daughter Avantika married at a mass wedding ceremony in his hometown in Gahrakota ten years ago.

After ten years of the wedding, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is getting his son Abhimanyu married at a mass wedding ceremony in Ujjain on Sunday.

The wedding of Bhargava’s children took place among 1,400 couples. Bhargava organises a mass wedding ceremony in his hometown every year. When the dates for the wedding of his children were fixed, he got them married in the mass wedding ceremony.

The son of Yadav will tie the knots among 21 couples. People of different communities are taking part in the ceremony. The wedding of Yadav’s son was fixed with Dr Ishita eight months ago when he said his son would tie the knot at a mass wedding ceremony.

Several union ministers and governors of various states are attending the function. Besides all the ministers, the legislators will attend the wedding ceremony.

Bhargava has recently spoken on the costly marriages. He said when the people were spending crores of rupees on marriage functions of their children, he got his children married at the mass wedding ceremony. Yadav is also following the same example.