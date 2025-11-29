 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Son To Walk The Aisle At Mass Wedding Ceremony Among 21 Couples
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Son To Walk The Aisle At Mass Wedding Ceremony Among 21 Couples

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Son To Walk The Aisle At Mass Wedding Ceremony Among 21 Couples

The then minister and present legislator Gopal Bhargava got his son Abhishek Bhargava and his daughter Avantika married at a mass wedding ceremony in his hometown in Gahrakota ten years ago. After ten years of the wedding, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is getting his son Abhimanyu married at a mass wedding ceremony in Ujjain on Sunday.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 09:17 PM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Son To Walk The Aisle At Mass Wedding Ceremony Among 21 Couples |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A senior politician of the state is getting his son married at a mass wedding ceremony after ten years.

The then minister and present legislator Gopal Bhargava got his son Abhishek Bhargava and his daughter Avantika married at a mass wedding ceremony in his hometown in Gahrakota ten years ago.

After ten years of the wedding, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is getting his son Abhimanyu married at a mass wedding ceremony in Ujjain on Sunday.

The wedding of Bhargava’s children took place among 1,400 couples. Bhargava organises a mass wedding ceremony in his hometown every year. When the dates for the wedding of his children were fixed, he got them married in the mass wedding ceremony.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Documentary Proposal File Goes Missing From Mantralaya; FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons
Mumbai News: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Documentary Proposal File Goes Missing From Mantralaya; FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons
Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Demand Strict Action On NC Complaints, Cyber Frauds And Illegal Open Bars; Seek Stronger Night Patrolling
Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Demand Strict Action On NC Complaints, Cyber Frauds And Illegal Open Bars; Seek Stronger Night Patrolling
Global Youth Festival 2025: Mumbai Gears Up For India’s ‘Largest Sober Festival For Youth’ At Jio World Garden On Dec 6–7
Global Youth Festival 2025: Mumbai Gears Up For India’s ‘Largest Sober Festival For Youth’ At Jio World Garden On Dec 6–7
Navi Mumbai News: ISTAC Conference At MGM IHS Highlights Critical Role Of Golden Hour In Trauma Care
Navi Mumbai News: ISTAC Conference At MGM IHS Highlights Critical Role Of Golden Hour In Trauma Care
Read Also
MP SIR News: Voters Struggle To Get 2003 Records, Approach CEO Helpline
article-image

The son of Yadav will tie the knots among 21 couples. People of different communities are taking part in the ceremony. The wedding of Yadav’s son was fixed with Dr Ishita eight months ago when he said his son would tie the knot at a mass wedding ceremony.

Several union ministers and governors of various states are attending the function. Besides all the ministers, the legislators will attend the wedding ceremony.

Bhargava has recently spoken on the costly marriages. He said when the people were spending crores of rupees on marriage functions of their children, he got his children married at the mass wedding ceremony. Yadav is also following the same example.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Son To Walk The Aisle At Mass Wedding Ceremony Among 21 Couples

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav’s Son To Walk The Aisle At Mass Wedding Ceremony Among 21 Couples

MP News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches ₹2.08 Crore Properties In Bank Loan Fraud Case

MP News: Enforcement Directorate Attaches ₹2.08 Crore Properties In Bank Loan Fraud Case

MP News: 40 Lakh Ineligible People Getting Rations In State; KYC Has Not Been Done Until October 31

MP News: 40 Lakh Ineligible People Getting Rations In State; KYC Has Not Been Done Until October 31

MP News: Supreme Court ‘Supreme’ Only If It Follows Constitution, Says Former Rajya Sabha Member...

MP News: Supreme Court ‘Supreme’ Only If It Follows Constitution, Says Former Rajya Sabha Member...

Bhopal News: Post Protests, White-Topping Halted In Arera Colony, Asphalt Road To Be Laid

Bhopal News: Post Protests, White-Topping Halted In Arera Colony, Asphalt Road To Be Laid