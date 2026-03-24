MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Visit Nauradehi Sanctuary On His Birthday On March 25 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will visit Veerangna Durgawati Tiger Reserve in Sagar district on his birthday on Wednesday. He will lay the foundation stone for the construction of enclosures for cheetahs and release 13 turtles into Bamber river.

Sources in the Forest Department said necessary preparations had been made at Nauradehi Sanctuary for the Chief Minister’s visit. The Chief Minister’s visit to lay the foundation stone for cheetah enclosures had earlier been planned twice but was postponed on both occasions. It is now confirmed that he will visit the sanctuary for the event.

Earlier, he had released turtles at the Upper Lake area of Van Vihar and into Chambal river. Notably,Veerangna Durgawati Tiger Reserve is being developed as the third home for cheetahs. The animals are likely to be released there in the coming months.

CM in Banke Bihari temple

Earlier on Tuesday morning CM Mohan Yadav visited the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan. During his visit, Yadav performed pooja at the temple and prayed for the happiness and well-being of all people.

Yadav spent some time at the temple and took part in the prayer rituals.