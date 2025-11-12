MP News: CM Mohan Yadav To Transfer ₹1,500 Installment To Ladli Behna Beneficiaries From Seoni On November 12 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is going to transfer the latest installment of ₹1,500 each to the bank accounts of Ladli Behna beneficiaries.

Until now, beneficiaries were receiving ₹1,250 per month, but the state cabinet recently approved an increase of ₹250.

With this, a total of ₹1,587 crore will be transferred to the accounts of 1.27 crore women across the state.

CM announces on X

प्रदेश की बहनों से 'लाड़ली बहना योजना' की राशि बढ़ाने का जो वादा किया था, आज उसे पूरा करने का दिन है।



मुझे प्रसन्नता है कि आज जिला सिवनी से प्रत्येक लाड़ली बहन के खाते में योजना की राशि ₹1,500 अंतरित करूंगा। pic.twitter.com/ilKI4RrM4u — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 12, 2025

CM took to his official X handle to announce the event and wrote, “Pradesh ki behnon se Ladli Behna Yojana ki raashi badhane ka jo wada kiya tha, aaj use poora karne ka din hai. Mujhe prasannta hai ki aaj zila Seoni se pratyek Ladli Behna ke khate mein yojana ki raashi ₹1,500 antarit karunga….(The day has come to fulfill the promise made to the sisters of the state to increase the amount under the Ladli Behna Yojana.I am happy that today, from Seoni district, I will transfer ₹1,500 into the account of every Ladli Behna.)”

Total expenditure

The scheme focuses on empowering women by promoting self-employment and economic independence. The government plans to connect women with various departmental schemes to help them start their own businesses in both rural and urban areas.

So far, the state government has transferred over ₹44,900 crore in 29 installments since the scheme began in June 2023, during the tenure of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

With the increase in amount - ₹1.5k per month to 1.27 crore women, the expenditure on the government is going to rise ₹1,905 crore per month and ₹22,860 crore annually. An additional financial burden of ₹3,810 crore on the state exchequer will also be added.