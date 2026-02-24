MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Releases 5 Rescued Vultures Into The Wild | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav released five rescued vultures into the wild in Halali area dam on Monday. All five vultures have been geo tagged to monitor their movement.

These vultures were rescued from Vidisha, Betul, Mandla, Seoni. They were weak or injured at the time of their rescue and were kept at Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre. When they became fit, a decision was taken to release them.

The released vultures include four Indian vultures (Gyps Indicus) and one Cinerious Vulture.

The Indian vultures normally live in one habitat but Cinereous Vulture is a migratory bird and travel to distant areas along Central Asian Fly Way. Cinerious Vultures are mainly found in Kazakhstan, Spain, and Mongolia.

“Geo tagging of Cinereous Vulture will help in knowing its migration path and subsequently its conservation may be planned,” said a senior forest officer. In 2025, 12,710 vultures were found across Madhya Pradesh.

Second time

This is for the second time that vultures were released into the wild. In 2025, six captive bred vultures were released into Halali dam jungle area. Three of them had died due to starvation and other pressing reasons in few days. This forced forest officers to rescue the three remaining vultures.

MP home to Long Billed, White Scavenger Vulture

In Madhya Pradesh, Long Billed Vulture, White Scavenger Vulture, Himalayan Griffon are found. Recently, over1,000 vultures were found in South Panna range on the first day of Vulture Estimation 2026.