MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Releases 14 Turtles Into Bamner River; Government Focusing On Development Of Aquatic, Terrestrial & Bird Species

Bhopal (Madhya Prdaesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released 14 turtles of rare species into Bamner river in Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve (Nauradehi) in Sagar district on his birthday on Wednesday.

The turtles were brought from Bhopal and Chambal area. He also laid the foundation stone for construction of enclosures for cheetahs. The reserve is being developed as the third habitat for cheetahs.

Yadav said the state government was focusing on the development of aquatic, terrestrial and bird species. Earlier, gharial and 25 turtles were released in Kuno Palpur while five endangered vultures were released in the Halali dam area in Raisen district.

Of the 14 turtles released, six are of the terra species and eight are of the sundari species. They play a vital role in maintaining cleanliness in water bodies.

He said the release of turtles and rehabilitation of cheetahs would boost wildlife tourism. He also underlined the importance of turtles in maintaining the purity of water bodies.