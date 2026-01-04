MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Give Priority To Activities For Boosting Farmers’ Income | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said here on Saturday that farmers should be taken on tours to agriculturally advanced states and foreign nations such as Israel and Brazil which are known for innovations in the farm sector.

Read Also Bhopal News: Hamidia Hospital Mum On Cracked Radiant Warmers

Reviewing the action plan prepared for agriculture and allied departments at Samatva Bhawan of CM House, he instructed that departments such as farmer welfare, cooperative, animal husbandry and dairy, panchayat and rural department, revenue, horticulture, food processing, energy, new and renewable energy, fisheries welfare and irrigation should work in coordination to achieve the target of ‘Prosperous Farmer Prosperous State’.

Instructing to promote flower farming, he said that the Rose Festival organised in Bhopal should be organised as Flower Festival in which flowers grown in other parts of the state should be included.

The activities being started in agriculture year 2026 should be conducted by preparing the three-year target. Priority should be given to activities aimed at increasing farmers’ income and job-creation, he said.

Loan at cheap rates should be made available to farmers. Special efforts should be made for natural and bio farming and to provide reasonable rates to farmer’s produce, the chief minister said.

Major programmes focusing on farmers had been prepared from January till November, said officials.