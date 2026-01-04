 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Give Priority To Activities For Boosting Farmers’ Income
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: CM Mohan Yadav Give Priority To Activities For Boosting Farmers’ Income

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Give Priority To Activities For Boosting Farmers’ Income

The activities being started in agriculture year 2026 should be conducted by preparing the three-year target. Priority should be given to activities aimed at increasing farmers’ income and job-creation, he said. Loan at cheap rates should be made available to farmers. Special efforts should be made for natural and bio farming and to provide reasonable rates for farmers’ produce,

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 12:17 AM IST
article-image
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Give Priority To Activities For Boosting Farmers’ Income | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav said here on Saturday that farmers should be taken on tours to agriculturally advanced states and foreign nations such as Israel and Brazil which are known for innovations in the farm sector.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Hamidia Hospital Mum On Cracked Radiant Warmers
article-image

Reviewing the action plan prepared for agriculture and allied departments at Samatva Bhawan of CM House, he instructed that departments such as farmer welfare, cooperative, animal husbandry and dairy, panchayat and rural department, revenue, horticulture, food processing, energy, new and renewable energy, fisheries welfare and irrigation should work in coordination to achieve the target of ‘Prosperous Farmer Prosperous State’.

Instructing to promote flower farming, he said that the Rose Festival organised in Bhopal should be organised as Flower Festival in which flowers grown in other parts of the state should be included.

The activities being started in agriculture year 2026 should be conducted by preparing the three-year target. Priority should be given to activities aimed at increasing farmers’ income and job-creation, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore
Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 3: Agastya Nanda's Film Shows Steady Growth, Crosses ₹15 Crore
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law'
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Condemns 'Planned Imprisonment' Of Maduro & Wife In New York, Calls It 'Violation Of International Law'
'Emotion Is Universal': Rahhat Shah Kazmi On Love In Vietnam’s Global Resonance
'Emotion Is Universal': Rahhat Shah Kazmi On Love In Vietnam’s Global Resonance
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Vows To Identify, Deport Bangladeshi Infiltrators To Make City Safer

Loan at cheap rates should be made available to farmers. Special efforts should be made for natural and bio farming and to provide reasonable rates to farmer’s produce, the chief minister said.

Major programmes focusing on farmers had been prepared from January till November, said officials.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tome & Plume: Nobody’s Girl Tells Tales Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Savagery, Sends Chills Down The...

Tome & Plume: Nobody’s Girl Tells Tales Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Savagery, Sends Chills Down The...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Give Priority To Activities For Boosting Farmers’ Income

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Give Priority To Activities For Boosting Farmers’ Income

Bhopal News: 74-Year-Old Senior Citizen Loses Rs 52L In Digital Arrest Scam

Bhopal News: 74-Year-Old Senior Citizen Loses Rs 52L In Digital Arrest Scam

Bhopal News: Retired Assistant Sub-Inspector Loses ₹2.40 Lakh To Cyber Crook

Bhopal News: Retired Assistant Sub-Inspector Loses ₹2.40 Lakh To Cyber Crook

Bhopal News: Leader Of Opposition Alleges Dirty Water Supply, Objects To Mechanical Engineer’s...

Bhopal News: Leader Of Opposition Alleges Dirty Water Supply, Objects To Mechanical Engineer’s...