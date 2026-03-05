MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Asks Collectors To Assist Families Of Students Stuck In Gulf Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav instructed district collectors to remain in touch with families of students stuck in Gulf countries due to the US-Israel-Iran war.

He said control rooms have been set up at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi and at Mantralaya in Bhopal to coordinate with such families.

Yadav was addressing a meeting with senior officials at Mantralaya on Thursday. He also instructed all district collectors through video conferencing.

The Chief Minister said employees should adhere to office timings. If there is no improvement, a six-day working week for officials will be implemented. He said that while employees have the right to facilities, they must ensure work accordingly. Supervision and inspections will continue.

Collectors have also been instructed to ensure smooth procurement of wheat and to make sure farmers do not face problems at procurement centres.

Wheat procurement will take place from March 16 to May 5 in the Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions, and from March 23 to May 12 in the remaining divisions of Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Shahdol, Chambal and Sagar.

Farmers can register themselves till March 7. Yadav also instructed officials to clarify rumours circulating on social media regarding the system.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to set up video conferencing facilities in Bhopal, Alirajpur, Pandurna, Chhindwara and Balaghat districts. This will help officials and public representatives maintain contact at the panchayat level.