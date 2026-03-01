MP News: CM Khandelwal Meets Shah; Afterwards, Vijayvargiya And Patel Meet Home Minister Separately

MP News: CM Khandelwal Meets Shah; Afterwards, Vijayvargiya And Patel Meet HM Separately | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The political buzz of Madhya Pradesh has reached Delhi soon after the budget session.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the BJP’s state unit president Hemant Khandelwal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Afterwards, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel met Shah separately. These leaders’ meeting with Shah is considered important.

They also discussed political appointments and the formation of the state executive committee, sources said.

The appointment of the state organisational general secretary also figured in their discussion.

After Yadav and Khandelwal met Shah, Vijayvargiya also saw him. This was Vijayvargiya’s second meeting with Shah in the past two months.

Sources said both leaders discussed political issues of the state. Vijayvargiya was in charge of the party during the previous assembly election in West Bengal.

Patel, too, met Shah. After the meeting, Patel wrote on social media, ‘‘Thank you for the meeting.’’

Vijayvargiya wrote on social media that his meeting with Shah was about the state’s progress and the public welfare issues. The meeting was successful, he said.

CM meets Nitin Nabin, too

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the BJP's state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, also met the party’s national president, Nitin Nabin. The meeting was about the party’s state organisation and political appointments, sources said. According to reports, the political appointments may start after Holi. Both Yadav and Khandelwal met some leaders of the party and some functionaries of the RSS.

CM invites Shah to Baiga Mahotsav, Vikramotsav

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav posted a tweet after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

In the tweet, Yadav wrote that he had received guidelines from Shah over constructing a memorial for the Bhopal Gas Tragedy on the land of Union Carbide.

Yadav wrote that he had informed Shah about Vikramotsav in Ujjain and invited him to the Baiga Mahotsav in Balaghat, which would be held after the wiping out of Maoists.

Yadav also invited Shah to the Vikramaditya Award ceremony in Ujjain.