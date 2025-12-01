MP News: Civil Supplies Corporation Pays ₹14 Crore Daily To Pay Debt, Says Minister For Food And Civil Supplies Govind Rajput |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The MP Civil Supplies Corporation has got into huge debt. The has a debt of Rs 62, 944 crore. The corporation is paying Rs 14 crore daily against the debt.

The Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Govind Singh Rajput gave information to the House in reply to a written question raised by MLA Sushil Tiwari.

Rajput said the present situation cropped up because of huge quantity of procurement and decentralised procurement scheme. The situation has not arisen because of poor management, Rajput said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav recently wrote to the Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Prahlad Joshi requesting him to start centralised procurement instead of decentralised scheme.

The Congress protested the proposal. The government said that it would not make any difference to the farmers. On the other hand, the decentralised procurement system is causing a huge financial burden on the corporation.