MP News: Chambal Express Hits Man, Tears Body In Several Parts In Chhatarpur; Probe On | Representative Pic

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unknown man was struck by the Chambal Express train in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur after which his body was severed in several parts.

The horrifying accident occurred in the Harpalpur area of Chhatarpur district on Monday afternoon.

The collision was so severe that the man’s body was torn into several pieces and scattered over a large area, leaving witnesses shocked and terrified.

According to information, the incident took place around 2 pm near Barenda Buzurg village while the train was traveling from Harpalpur railway station towards Mahoba.

Eyewitnesses said that the high-speed train hit the man with tremendous force, causing his body parts to be thrown across the tracks, creating an extremely gruesome scene.

The station manager immediately informed the police after receiving news of the accident. Officers from the Mahobakath Police Station reached the site promptly.

Police said that the accident occurred near pole number 1216/3, and the victim appeared to be around 45 years old.

Collecting the body parts took effort due to the severity of the tragedy.

A detailed inspection and legal formalities were completed at the site. The collected remains were sent to Mahoba District Hospital for postmortem.

Deceased remains unknown

At present, the identity of the deceased remains unknown. The police are actively gathering information from surrounding areas and checking missing person records to try and identify the victim.

The incident has created a fear among local residents.

Authorities have requested anyone with information to come forward to help identify the deceased and discover the reason behind the tragic accident.