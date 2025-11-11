MP News: ‘Can’t Adjust To Uttar Pradesh Culture’; Woman Deserts Banker Hubby, Returns To Madhya Pradesh | Hasan Zaidi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman from Madhya Pradesh has refused to live with her husband in Uttar Pradesh citing cultural differences between the two neighbouring states and has returned to her marital home with her children.

The couple who is in early forties had an arranged marriage. They married in 2012 and have two children - both boys aged 11 and 10 years. The husband is a banker and the wife looks after the household. The woman says that she cannot adjust to the culture of Uttar Pradesh, which, according to her, is very different from that of her home state.

After returning to Madhya Pradesh with her children in July 2025 – that is, 13 years after the marriage - the woman filed a case in family court, Bhopal, seeking maintenance from her husband under Section 125 of Cr PC. During counselling sessions that followed, she refused to go back to UP citing cultural differences.

According to Bhopal family court counsellor Shail Awashthi who is handling the case, the woman said that besides differences in food, she missed openness for women in UP. “What I fail to understand is that the woman took her 12 years to realise that she could not adjust to the culture,” Awashthi said.

After counselling, ultimately, the man agreed to shift to Madhya Pradesh. He promised that he would get himself transferred to any place in the state in the country. He has also agreed to build a house and live with his wife and children in Madhya Pradesh, the counsellor said.