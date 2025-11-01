 MP News: Cancer Diagnosis Units In All State Medical Colleges Within 1 Year; Early Detection Key To Saving Lives, Say Doctors
An official emphasised that early detection is crucial to improving survival rates

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
MP News: Cancer Diagnosis Units In All State Medical Colleges Within 1 Year; Early Detection Key To Saving Lives, Say Doctors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cancer diagnosis facilities will soon be available in all government medical colleges across Madhya Pradesh within a year, officials said, emphasising that early detection is crucial to improving survival rates.

At present, only a few colleges — Gandhi Medical College (Bhopal), MGM Medical College (Indore), GR Medical College (Gwalior) and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College (Jabalpur) — have dedicated cancer care or diagnostic units. AIIMS Bhopal also provides advanced treatment and diagnostics, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

