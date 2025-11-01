MP News: Cancer Diagnosis Units In All State Medical Colleges Within 1 Year; Early Detection Key To Saving Lives, Say Doctors | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cancer diagnosis facilities will soon be available in all government medical colleges across Madhya Pradesh within a year, officials said, emphasising that early detection is crucial to improving survival rates.

At present, only a few colleges — Gandhi Medical College (Bhopal), MGM Medical College (Indore), GR Medical College (Gwalior) and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Medical College (Jabalpur) — have dedicated cancer care or diagnostic units. AIIMS Bhopal also provides advanced treatment and diagnostics, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

JUDA president Dr Kuldeep Gupta said early-stage diagnosis plays a decisive role in cancer survival. “Patients often reach hospitals too late. Setting up diagnostic facilities in every medical college will help ensure timely detection. The next step will be expanding treatment infrastructure,” he said.

He said that the initiative aligns with the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), which monitors data and trends related to cancer diagnosis and detection across the country.