MP News: Cabinet Okays Special Industrial Promotion Package To Maswasi Grant In Sagar | Trip.com

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Focusing on the development of Bundelkhand region, which is lagging behind other regions of the state, the cabinet meeting in Khajuraho approved a special industrial promotion package for industrial area Maswasi Grant in Sagar district on Tuesday.

This package will pave the way of investment of Rs 24,240 crore and provide jobs to more than 29,000 people. The annual land lease and land allotment have been fixed at Rs 1 per square metre. The facility to pay development fee in 20 equal installment will also be provided.

To encourage investors, 100% reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fees has been approved. Industrial units will be exempted from electricity duty for five years from the date of commencement of commercial production.

Cement manufacturing units will not be eligible for this special package, which will remain in force for the next five years.

Admi approval to four-lane road Sagar to Damoh

The cabinet gave administrative approval of Rs 2059.85 crore for upgradation and construction of the 76.680 km Sagar-Damoh four-lane road with paved shoulder under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The payment of Rs 321.41 crore for land acquisition will be through state budget. The project envisages 13 underpasses, three comprehensive bridges, nine medium bridges, 13 big junctions and 42 medium junctions.

Posts sanctioned for medical colleges of Damoh, Chhattarpur & Budhni

For the functioning of new government medical colleges in Damoh, Chhattarpur and Budhni, sanction was provided to 990 regular and 615 outsourced posts.

Nauradehi to be developed as third cheetah habitat

The cabinet gave in principle approval to develop Veerangana Durgawati Tiger Reserve, Nauradehi as the third cheetah habitat. Kuno National Park is the first cheetah habitat followed by Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Mandsaur, which is the second cheetah habitat. Eight cheetahs are expected to arrive from Botswana in January.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of the Minority Welfare Department to send 600 youths of Other Backward Classes (OBC) to Japan and Germany for employment over a period of two years by using the social impact bond financial instrument.

The cabinet sanctioned the action plan of Rs 397.54 crore for expansion of fire services and their modernisation. The central and state share will be 75% and 25%.

Along with this, cabinet nod was given for upgradation of 12 health services in 11 districts and for creation of 348 posts.