 MP News: Cabinet Committee On Investment Promotion Gives Green Signal For Investment In Khajuraho Worth ₹3,300 Crore
MP News: Cabinet Committee On Investment Promotion Gives Green Signal For Investment In Khajuraho Worth ₹3,300 Crore

MP News: Cabinet Committee On Investment Promotion Gives Green Signal For Investment In Khajuraho Worth ₹3,300 Crore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Cabinet Committee On Investment Promotion Gives Green Signal For Investment In Khajuraho Worth ₹3,300 Crore

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet Committee on Investment Promotion (CCIP) gave its nod to the investment proposals worth Rs 3,300 crore in Khajuraho on Tuesday.

Bhopal News: BMC Chief Showcases Anganwadi Model At South Korea’s Caring Cities Meet
article-image

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav presided over the meeting, which approved the investment related to five industrial units. A sum of Rs 1,850 crore has been approved for the extension of the integrated clinker and cement production unit of JK Cement in Panna, which will create jobs for 800 youths. The company has already invested Rs 2,600 crore in this unit.

Similarly, an investment proposal worth Rs 500 crore of Alkem Laboratories in Ujjain has been approved, which will provide jobs to 500 people. An investment proposal worth Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned for Control S Data Centre Limited in Badbai, Bhopal. This will generate 870 direct and indirect jobs.

CCL Manufacturing Unit has been given the green signal to set up a unit worth Rs 327 crore in Gwalior. The company will set up a copper-clad laminate unit, which will generate jobs for 220 people.

Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Maharashtra Crime: Gold Jewellery Worth ₹5.5 Crore Stolen From AC First Class Coach On Siddheshwar Express Between Solapur–Kalyan; GRP Forms 3 Teams To Track Culprits
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For 'Insensitive' Remarks In Attempted Rape Case; Orders Trial To Proceed Under Original Charges
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Uttar Pradesh Politics: BSP Chief Mayawati Flags Concerns Over Speedy Voter List Revision; Warns Poor & Migrant Workers May Lose Voting Rights
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Germany From December 15–20

A unit of Iscon Balaji Foods worth Rs 110 crore has started production in Ujjain. The CCIP has approved the unit located in Vikram Udyogpuri, Ujjain.

