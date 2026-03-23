 MP News: Cabinet Clears ₹6,940 Crore For Infra Projects, Schemes; Allocation Spans PWD, Tribal Welfare, Food Supply Schemes
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MP News: Cabinet Clears ₹6,940 Crore For Infra Projects, Schemes; Allocation Spans PWD, Tribal Welfare, Food Supply Schemes

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet approved Rs 6,940 crore for construction, development works, and continuation of schemes. Allocations include Rs 2,933 crore for rural housing and transport, Rs 691 crore for PWD buildings, Rs 102 crore for tribal welfare schemes, and Rs 865 crore for food supply programs like Smart PDS and Ujjwala. Seventeen existing projects will continue till 2030-31.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 23, 2026, 10:22 PM IST
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MP News: Cabinet Clears ₹6,940 Crore For Infra Projects, Schemes; Allocation Spans PWD, Tribal Welfare, Food Supply Schemes | MP Info

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet has approved Rs 6,940 crore for various construction and development works and for the continuation of schemes on Monday. This includes a sanction of Rs 89.39 crore for the construction of the Mahana Micro Irrigation Scheme in Rewa district.

Under the Commercial Tax Department, a sum of Rs 2,933 crore has been sanctioned for rural housing and transportation infrastructure development.

Similarly, Rs 37 crore has been earmarked for the Commercial Tax Tribunal and maintenance of departmental properties, followed by a provision of Rs 162 crore under information technology and establishment expenditure.

Under the Public Works Department, Rs 691 crore has been allocated for the construction of the Mantralaya building, Assembly and MLA rest house, including a new MLA rest house. A further Rs 731 crore has been approved for the construction of the State Guest House and office, Rs 565 crore for project unit-related works, and Rs 379 crore for establishment expenditure of the capital project. The Cabinet also approved the continuation of 17 schemes from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

To continue three departmental schemes of the Tribal Welfare Department from 2026-27 to 2030-31, a sum of Rs 102 crore has been sanctioned. The schemes include conservation of tribal culture, research and development, and development-related initiatives.

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Apart from this, approval was given for the continuation of 22 schemes from 2026-27 to 2030-31. Under the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Rs 865 crore has been approved for various schemes, including Smart PDS, Mukhyamantri Ration Aapke Gram, Ujjwala, Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti, and Mukhyamantri Yuva Annadoth Scheme.

A sum of Rs 354.03 crore has been sanctioned for the scheme of the Madhya Pradesh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

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