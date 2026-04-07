MP News: Cabinet Approves FTRI For Financial Management Training |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet on Tuesday decided to establish the Financial Training and Research Institute (FTRI) at the RCVP Academy of Administration and Management. The institute will provide centralised and standardised training in financial administration and management to personnel at all levels of government.

The move is expected to improve departmental efficiency, strengthen financial discipline, and enhance transparency. The seven existing accounting training institutes in the state will be integrated in phases to establish a unified state-level training system. No additional financial burden will be incurred for creating posts in the institutes. The estimated cost for its establishment and operation during 2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29 will be approximately Rs 26 crore.

Gram, masoor to be procured

A sum of Rs 3174 crore was approved for the procurement of gram and masoor (red lentil) over three years, including the current financial year. An amount of Rs 1058 crore will be provided for the rabi marketing year 2026-27. Likewise, Rs 1058 crore each will be provided for rabi marketing years 2027-28 and 2028-29 through an interest-free government guarantee or advance to the MP State Cooperative Marketing Federation. While 100% of masoor pulse will be procured, only 25% of gram production will be purchased. Mandi fee will be waived on the procurement of both crops.

Rs 5,215 crore for forest conservation

The Cabinet approved Rs 5215 crore for regeneration, restoration, and conservation works in forest areas in accordance with the provisions of the work plan approved by the Government of India (GoI). The sum has been sanctioned for five years from April 1, 2026, till March 2031. In addition to treatment works during the first year, the plan includes maintenance of works carried out in the previous year.

Rs 590 crore for Ujjain air strip land

A sum of Rs 590 crore has been approved for the acquisition of 437.5-acre land for the operation of Airbus flights from the Ujjain air strip.

Rs 10,000 monthly for SC students in Delhi

Akin to ST students, the Cabinet sanctioned payment of Rs 10,000 per month to SC students pursuing higher education in Delhi. This sum will be provided under the Chatra Grah Yojana. A total of Rs 1.80 crore has been sanctioned for a year for 50 new graduates, 50 new postgraduates, and 50 continuing students.

Other Cabinet decisions

Rs 940 crore as state share for expansion of PM Shri School Yojana till 2031.

Rs 693 crore to distribute free books to students of Class 9 to 12.

Rs 3039 crore for compensation of tuition fees to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE).

Rs 2952 crore for continuation of eight schemes of the Commercial Tax department till 2031.