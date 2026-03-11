Bhopal News: MP’s Youth Initiative To Monitor Schemes | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Chief Minister Young Interns for Good Governance Programme, under which 15 youths will be appointed in every block of the state to gather feedback on the implementation of government schemes.

The programme will run for three years and aims to strengthen monitoring of welfare schemes at the grassroots level.

Selected interns will receive an honorarium of Rs 10,000 per month, and the state government has earmarked Rs 190 crore for the implementation of the programme.

The youths will be appointed on a one-year contractual basis. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis will handle the recruitment process and monitor the programme.

The interns will assess the impact of various government schemes and assist in data collection and field-level feedback to improve governance and service delivery.

Professional tax relief extended

The Cabinet also approved the extension of professional tax exemption for persons with disabilities until March 31, 2030.

Schemes worth ?33,240 crore to continue

The Cabinet approved the continuation of seven government schemes for up to five years, with a total financial provision of Rs 33,240 crore.

Boost for traditional products

To support traditional crafts under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, the Cabinet approved Rs 37.50 crore to prepare and implement detailed project reports for the next five years.

The initiative will cover traditional products such as:

Zari-Zardozi work of Bhopal

Carpets of Sidhi district

Bagh print of Dhar district

Wooden toys of Sehore district

Artisans will receive training support and marketing platforms to promote these products.

ESIC dispensaries approved

The Cabinet also cleared a proposal of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to open five new dispensaries in Maihar, Kaimore (Katni) and Nimrani (Khargone).

Approval was also given for 51 posts to operate the facilities.

The move will benefit 15,686 registered workers and around 62,744 dependent family members by improving access to healthcare services.

Power sector decision

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), the Cabinet decided that SGST payable on the Centre’s share for strengthening power distribution infrastructure will be converted into equity capital for state power distribution companies instead of a grant.

A loan amount of Rs 887.91 crore provided till November 2024 will now be converted into equity capital for the discoms.

Scheme continuation – Financial outlay

The Cabinet also approved financial provisions for the continuation of several schemes:

Rs 63.76 crore for programmes under the Finance Department linked to the 16th Finance Commission

Rs 6,096 crore for rural infrastructure and drinking water supply

Rs 7,127 crore for Panchayat and Rural Development schemes

Rs 2,064.62 crore for continuation of 10 schemes under the Directorate of Planning, Economics and Statistics till March 31, 2031

Rs 1,645 crore for tribal welfare schemes and post-matric scholarships for ST students (2026–31)

Rs 11,361 crore for MSME programmes including the Business Investment Promotion and Facilitation Scheme and the Startup Policy for the next five years