MP News: Budgets For 21 Departments Passed Sans Discussion, House Adjourned Sine Die |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The assembly session, fixed for 12 days, concluded in ten days on Friday. The budgets for 21 departments were passed without any discussion.

After the Appropriation Bill was passed, Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourned the House sine die.

The budget session of the House was to continue until March 6. It was decided that the House would function on March 5 and 6 after Holi, but after holding discussions with the members of the ruling party and the opposition, Tomar decided to adjourn the House.

The budgets for the revenue, sports and youth welfare, cooperatives, water resources, food and civil supplies, public health engineering, agriculture, women and child development, social justice, horticulture, finance, commercial tax, planning finance and statistics, energy, renewable energy, micro, small and medium industries, OBC, nomadic and half-nomadic tribal welfare, cottage and village industries, and animal husbandry departments were not discussed.

The sessions of Vidhan Sabha have been reducing for a long time. In 2024, the session continued for five days; in 2025, for nine days; and this time, the House has functioned for ten days.

Earlier, the House would function for a longer period.