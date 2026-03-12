MP News: Boy’s Murder Sparks Protest In Singrauli, Cops Fire Tear Gas Shells | FP Photo

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The law and order situation went out of order in the Morwa police station area after the murder of a 15-year-old boy over a petty dispute.

According to reports, two friends of the boy, Kishore and Pawan Shah, strangled him to death following a dispute over smoking a cigarette. After strangulating the boy, his friends smashed his head with a piece of stone.

The incident sparked resentment among locals who took to the streets. Seeing the violent mob, the police fired tear gas.

A resident of Sai Nagar, Pawan was reported missing on March 9. After his parents lodged a complaint at the police station, the police began to search for Pawan.

His body was found near the Morwa-Chitrangi Marg on Wednesday. The main accused, Sudhabshu Gupta, and his friend Irshad Khan, both above 20 years, called him at night and made him consume liquor.

Both had a dispute with Pawan over smoking a cigarette on the day of Holi.

When Pawan was dead drunk, his friends murdered him. The news of Pawan’s murder spread like wildfire, and a large number of people gathered outside the Morwa police station, demanding the police hand over the murderers.

As the crowd began to manhandle the cops and went out of control, the police fired tear gas shells. Sub-divisional officer Rahul Saiyam said the police had taken both murderers into custody.

"They have confessed to committing the crime," he said. "The situation is under control."