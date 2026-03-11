Bhopal News: Commercial LPG Ban Disrupts 2,400 Events | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than 2,400 wedding and social functions scheduled in Bhopal over the next 15 days are likely to be affected after the administration imposed a temporary ban on commercial LPG cylinders.

The decision has triggered strong opposition from caterers, who say the restriction has come during the peak wedding season, creating serious challenges for large-scale food preparation.

The Madhya Pradesh Catering and Tent Association has strongly objected to the move, stating that it will severely impact catering services across the city.

Association convener Rambabu Sharma said nearly 1,500 weddings are scheduled in Bhopal by March 14, and the ban on commercial cylinders has made it extremely difficult for caterers to manage cooking arrangements.

He said catering services should be treated as essential, as they involve preparing food for hundreds of guests at weddings and other large events where uninterrupted cooking facilities are necessary.

Sharma added that if no immediate alternative is available, caterers should be temporarily allowed to use domestic LPG cylinders during the wedding season.

Caterers face losses, rising costs

Several catering operators said they are already facing financial losses due to the sudden restriction.

One caterer said they are being forced to buy domestic LPG cylinders in the black market for around ?1,000 each to complete previously booked events. However, this arrangement is enough for only two or three functions.

Aneesh Ansari, owner of Golden Tent House and Catering Services, said many bookings were made earlier at around ?2,000 per plate, but the rising fuel cost has made it difficult to maintain those rates.

Manohar Sharma, another caterer, said a function with around 500 guests requires at least eight commercial LPG cylinders. Due to the shortage, some caterers have even requested clients to reduce the number of guests.

Administration prioritises domestic supply

Bhopal Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh said the administration s priority is to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG cylinders for households.

He said there is adequate availability of domestic gas in the district, and strict monitoring is being carried out to prevent black marketing.

The Collector confirmed that the ban on commercial cylinders is temporary and will remain in force until further orders.

He advised caterers to adopt alternative cooking options such as Piped Natural Gas (PNG) or induction cooktops to continue operations during the shortage.