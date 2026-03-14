MP News: Bjp Tells Party Men To Sit Together, Solve Problems | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP is holding the core committee meetings in every district after receiving directives from the state party president, Hemant Khandelwal.

Khandelwal directed the BJP leaders to hold meetings with the members of the core committees in districts once a month.

The party asked the in-charges of the divisions and districts to visit once a month the divisions and the districts functioning under them.

The core committees consist of ministers in charge, legislators of all districts, members of Parliament, district presidents, and district in-charges.

The BJP is seeking reports of the meetings of the core committees.

The reports the party is seeking are related to the issues that figured in the discussions and how all politicians will work in coordination with one another.

Many core committees are yet to hold a meeting after their formation in several districts.

In such a situation, the presidents of some districts and in-charges have complained about it.

The party told the BJP leaders to hold meetings of the core committees and take decisions on issues related to districts.

Resentment is prevailing among party men in some districts after the formation of teams.

The core committees have been told to deal with the resentment. They were told to take decisions on such issues sitting together.