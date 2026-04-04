MP News: BJP Sets Its Sights On Narottam After Bharti Episode | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several BJP leaders are keeping an eye on one of the influential leaders in the state, Narottam Mishra.

After his defeat in the 2023 assembly elections, Mishra has been sidelined. The Lok Sabha elections were held, and the BJP's state unit president was appointed, but Mishra was kept away from these important events.

After the appointment of Nitin Nabin as the party's national president, there have been speculations that he will be included in the national team.

But Mishra has hogged the lime light after an MP-MLA court in Delhi sentenced the Congress legislator, Rajendra Bharti from Datia, to a three-year jail term in an embezzlement case. So, Bharti lost his Vidhan Sabha membership.

If Bharti does not get relief from the high court or from the Supreme Court, there may be a by-election in Datia.

If a by-election is held, Mishra will be a front-runner for a ticket.

In this way, Mishra has again commandeered the lime light after two and half years of the assembly election.

A large number of leaders in the ruling dispensation were happy after Mishra lost the election. He was one of the main architects behind the fall of the Congress regime and the formation of the BJP government in 2020 and became powerful.

Mishra was number two in the cabinet after the then chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Because he got the home ministry, his stature also shot up, but his growing height upset many BJP leaders, so his defeat in the assembly election elated many of them.

However elated they may have been, the possibilities of a by-election caused disappointment for them.

After the cancellation of Vidhan Sabha membership of Rajendra Bharti, the Congress has lost one seat in the House and suffered a setback, but the BJP leaders are keeping an eye on the developments in the case.

Now, the future developments in the state politics depend on the decision of the high court.