MP News: BJP MP’s Inflammable Post After Death Of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MP from Dewas Mahendra Singh Solanki has made an objectionable post on social media after the death of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatullah Ali Khamenei.

Solanki wrote that in the holy month of Ramadan, they (Muslims) should take the name of Allah (Almighty), read the Holy Quran, and remember Huzur Pak (The Prophet).

He wrote, "Ye Khamenei... Khamenei... kya laga rakha hai? Ye to gaya 72 huron ke paas (why do they make so much noise about Khamenei? He has gone to 72 beautiful nymphs)''

The people belonging to the Shia community are staging protests against the USA and Israel at different places across the world.

Solanki’s post has heated up the political atmosphere, and the Muslims have objected to the post.

Congress legislator Arif Masood said there were no reasons for making such a post. Everyone should talk about non-violence, Masood said, adding that Iran sided with India on the Kashmir issue.

According to Masood, the MP is in the habit of making unnecessary statements, as he has not read Gandhi’s works, but he has gone through Godse’s writings.

Many people belonging to the Muslim community also objected to Solanki’s post.

His post set off critical comments on social media, which said the USA had never supported India as strongly as Iran did.

According to sources, the BJP has advised its leaders not to make any controversial statements on the Iran-Israel conflict, but the MP made a controversial post on social media.