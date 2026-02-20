MP News: BJP MLA Questions Farm University Appointments, Points To One-Day Gap Between Interviews And Hiring

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP legislator Narendra Singh Kushwaha has alleged irregularities in the appointments of staffers for Rajmata Vijayraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya.

He raised the issue through a call-attention motion in the House on Friday. Kushwaha said the university published an advertisement in 2022 for recruitment of staffers but made appointments this year.

There were irregularities in the appointment of 26 people. The university authority conducted an interview on January 12 this year and issued appointment letters on January 13.

The candidates gave their joining report the same day. Kushwaha demanded the government cancel the appointments. Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana said he had appointed the candidates after taking the government’s nod.

There were no irregularities in the appointments, he said. Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar intervened, asking Kushwaha to hand over the documents in support of his claim.

Kansana said he would have the legislator’s documents examined through an officer.