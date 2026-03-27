 MP News: Bison Calf Born In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Boosts Conservation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Bison Calf Born In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Boosts Conservation

MP News: Bison Calf Born In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Boosts Conservation

The bison project at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has begun yielding results with the birth of a calf on Friday, the second in recent months. The population has risen to 29 after 27 bison were relocated from Satpura Tiger Reserve. The newborn was rescued and kept in an enclosure. The initiative aims to reintroduce the species, which was once extinct in the reserve.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 27, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bison project at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has started yielding results as a bison calf was born on Friday. This is the second bison calf birth in the recent past.

With this, the total bison population has increased to 29. Under the Population Management Studies of Herbivore in Supplement of Gaur (Bison) Plan, 27 bison were brought to Bandhavgarh from Satpura Tiger Reserve in two phases on January 23 and January 26.

All the animals were quarantined before they were released in the wild on March 8. During observation, forest officials found that a bison gave birth to a calf. It was immediately rescued and kept in the Kallahawah enclosure on March 17.

Read Also
MP News: Three-And-A-Half-Year-Old Bandhavgarh Tigress Begins New Life In Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills...
article-image

The bison were relocated to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve from Satpura Tiger Reserve, as the area is suitable for the species whose size is comparable to that of the wild buffalo. Decades ago, bison disappeared from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Efforts are now underway to reintroduce and rehabilitate the species.

Follow us on