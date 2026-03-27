MP News: Bison Calf Born In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, Boosts Conservation

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The bison project at Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve has started yielding results as a bison calf was born on Friday. This is the second bison calf birth in the recent past.

With this, the total bison population has increased to 29. Under the Population Management Studies of Herbivore in Supplement of Gaur (Bison) Plan, 27 bison were brought to Bandhavgarh from Satpura Tiger Reserve in two phases on January 23 and January 26.

All the animals were quarantined before they were released in the wild on March 8. During observation, forest officials found that a bison gave birth to a calf. It was immediately rescued and kept in the Kallahawah enclosure on March 17.

The bison were relocated to Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve from Satpura Tiger Reserve, as the area is suitable for the species whose size is comparable to that of the wild buffalo. Decades ago, bison disappeared from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Efforts are now underway to reintroduce and rehabilitate the species.