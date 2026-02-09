 MP News: Assembly Questions With Incomplete Replies Figure In CS Meeting
The issue of Assembly questions with incomplete replies came up in a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain ahead of the Budget Session. The CS directed departments to urgently clear pending replies, assurances and PAC matters, stressing that the Speaker wants replies to all MLA questions to be submitted without exception.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Assembly Questions With Incomplete Replies Figure In CS Meeting | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The matter pertaining to assembly questions with incomplete replies cropped up in the meeting convened by Chief Secretary Anurag Jain in connection with the state’s upcoming budget session on Monday.

It is learnt that Additional Chief Secretary for Food and Civil Supplies Rashmi Arun Shami said that when Lok Sabha session expired, there was no need to give replies to questions as they automatically lapsed. This practice could be considered in the state too. However, she was told that the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker wanted that the tradition of giving replies to the questions asked by the MLAs should be continued.

In the meantime, the Chief Secretary said that the work of assembly questions with incomplete replies, assurances, cases related to Public Accounts Committee and zero hour information of previous assembly sessions should be completed at the earliest.

CS asks deptts to focus on provisions of Union Budget

Shedding light on the recently presented union budget, the CS instructed departments to prepare proposals of projects in sync with the provisions of the Union Budget. He suggested to the officers to necessarily speak with the joint secretary of their departments at least once in a week.

He informed that the Union Budget did enough provisioning under Knowledge and Education City, Medical Hub, pharmaceutical research centre, labs for schools and colleges and C Mart etc. The target set for general schemes of this financial year should be achieved cent per cent.

The pending projects related to centre and those in which coordination was needed should be brought into his knowledge. The letters sent to the centre should be mandatorily sent to the Resident Commissioner, he said.

All work in office should be done on e-office system and no physical movement of files should take place.

The CS asked the departments left with some amount under expenditure head, to prepare weekly plan and to ensure actual expenditure.

