 MP News: All Are Fake Gandhis In Congress, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday attacked the Congress over its opposition to the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, alleging that “all are fake Gandhis in the Congress” who have misused Mahatma Gandhi’s name. Addressing a BJP workshop, he said the BJP follows value-based politics, unlike Congress’s populism.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday targeted the Congress over its reservations on the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, asserting that ‘all are fake Gandhis in the Congress’ who have always trampled upon Gandhian ideology.

Yadav was addressing a state-level workshop organised on the G RAM G Act at the BJP office. “The Gandhi family in the Congress puts on a show of being Gandhi’s successors. Congress has always misused the name of Gandhi,” the Chief Minister said, mincing no words.

He underlined that while some political parties indulge in populist politics, the BJP follows value-based politics.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Chief Minister said Vajpayee sacrificed his government by just one vote but never compromised on ethics.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, in his address, said that the G RAM G Act is transparent. He added that names of schemes have been changed earlier as well, and the same happened with this scheme too.

