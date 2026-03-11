MP News: After Letting Staff Health Scheme Move At A Snail’s Pace, Now Government Forms Panel | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has set up a committee to prepare a draft for a health scheme for its employees.

Plans have been afoot for a long time to launch an entire health scheme for the employees and pensioners.

The government has been doing exercises for seven years to launch the scheme for cashless treatment for its employees.

During the rule of the Congress government led by Kamal Nath, a proposal was prepared for the scheme.

The then principal secretary (health), Pallavi Jain Govil, prepared the draft for the cashless treatment scheme.

But with the Congress government’s fall, the plan was swept under the rug.

After Mohan Yadav took over as chief minister, there were discussions about launching the scheme.

The health department prepared a draft for carrying out the scheme, but now, the committee, set up under the additional chief secretary, will look into the issue afresh.

The final draft of the scheme, after discussing it with the employees' and pensioners’ associations, will be put up before the cabinet for a policy decision.

ACS Ashok Barnwal is heading the committee. The ACS (finance), ACS (General Administration Department), and commissioner of health will be its members.

Under the proposed scheme, the committee will prepare a roadmap to fixing eligibility, coverage, the financial model, and the process for its implementation.

For this, the committee will prepare a detailed document and send it to the cabinet for approval.