Bhopal News: Traffic Diverted At Jyoti Talkies–Board Office Square For Road Repairs | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic was diverted at the Jyoti Talkies–Board Office Square junction on Tuesday after a section of the road caved in and repair work began.

Heavy vehicles coming from Board Office Square are being diverted in front of DB Mall towards MP Nagar via Gurudev Square and further towards Chetak Bridge through Thaddaram Complex near Hotel Residency.

Traffic coming from Chetak Bridge is operating normally towards Board Office Square. Vehicles from Chetak Bridge are also being allowed towards Press Complex.

Meanwhile, vehicles moving from Board Office Square towards Jyoti Talkies are being diverted through the service road from Milan Restaurant to Jyoti Talkies and further towards Chetak Bridge.

A portion of the busy road near Jyoti Talkies in MP Nagar had collapsed in July 2025, forming a deep pit. No casualties were reported in the incident. The collapse was attributed to heavy rain that weakened the soil above a drain. The Public Works Department (PWD) had initiated repairs soon after the incident.

The diversion has led to traffic congestion in MP Nagar area particularly on the stretch from Gurudev Square to Jyoti Talkies via Thaddaram Complex due to additional vehicular load towards Chetak Bridge. Two-wheelers and cars are also using the service lane near Milan Restaurant to reach Jyoti Talkies and Chetak Bridge.