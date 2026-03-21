MP News: Admin Offers Reward For LPG Informers In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The administration announced a reward scheme for citizens who provide information on black marketing and illegal storage of domestic LPG cylinders.

According to the order, informers will receive 25 percent of the estimated value of seized cylinders as a reward. The incentive is capped at Rs 5,000.

The decision comes amid the current global situation, aiming to prevent misuse and black marketing of cooking gas cylinders. Authorities said the move is part of stricter efforts to curb illegal LPG-related activities in the district.

Pushpendra Ahake, Joint Collector and LPG Nodal Officer of the Food Branch at the Collector’s office, said continuous action is already underway against such violations. He added that anyone providing credible information about illegal storage, trade, or black marketing will be rewarded.

Officials assured that the identity of informers will remain completely confidential to ensure their safety.

Citizens can report illegal LPG activities by calling 88780 38092 or the control room at 95843 19092. Information can also be shared via WhatsApp on these numbers.

Authorities noted that Jabalpur is the first district in Madhya Pradesh to introduce such a scheme to encourage public participation in tackling LPG misuse and black marketing.