MP News: Absconding AAP MLA Arrested In Two-Year-Old Rape Case In Shivpuri

MP News: Absconding AAP MLA Arrest In Two-Year-Old Rape Case In Shivpuri | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra, who had been absconding for six months in connection with a two-year-old rape case, was arrested by Patiala Police from Punjab, in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri.

According to reports, he allegedly fled to Australia to evade police action and had returned to India just five days ago for a hearing in the Supreme Court.

The MLA was captured by the police following a continuous two-day operation, just five days after his return to India to attend a hearing in the Supreme Court.

The MLA was caught when he was passing through the bypass highway from Gwalior towards Shivpuri. The police have also detained three associates of the MLA who were present with him.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said that the accused MLA had been declared a fugitive by the court. For this reason, it was not necessary to inform the local police during this arrest. He clarified that if the MLA had not been declared a fugitive, it would have been mandatory to inform the local police.

Shivpuri SP stated that the Shivpuri Police had not received any official information regarding this matter. Harmeet Pathanmajra was wanted in a two-year-old rape case and had been absconding for the past six months. A Look Out Circular (LOC) had also been issued against him.

According to the SSP, this entire operation was part of a well-planned strategy, in which the police team achieved success following two days of continuous tracking. Acting decisively, the team arrested the MLA in Shivpuri and transported him to Punjab, where further legal proceedings regarding the case are now underway.