MP News: 9th-Grade Student Consumes Hair Dye After Failing Final Exams In Chhatarpur

MP News: 9th-Grade Student Consume Hair Dye, Distressed By Exam Failure In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old student, distressed by exam failure, took the dreadful step of consuming hair dye after failing her 9th-grade exams in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur. She is in critical condition.

The student's condition remains critical, and she has been admitted to the District Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to reports, after the results were declared, the student did not reveal her failure to anyone in the family. She was suffering from internal stress and living in constant fear that her parents might get angry with her. Driven by this immense mental pressure, she took this dangerous step.

Following the incident, as her health began to deteriorate, she confided the whole truth to her sister—admitting that she had failed her exams and had consumed the hair dye for that very reason. This revelation caused panic among her family members, who immediately rushed her to the District Hospital, where doctors have described her condition as critical.

The family members stated that had the student informed them about her failure earlier, they would have counselled her rather than scolding her. They said that their daughter took such an extreme step due to an entirely unfounded fear. Currently, the family is in a state of shock and is inconsolable with grief.

This is not the first incident; in the past, numerous students—both boys and girls—have taken such drastic steps after succumbing to the stress of exam failure. Experts believe that the excessive academic pressure placed on children, coupled with the fear of failure, renders them mentally vulnerable.