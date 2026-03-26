Bhopal News: Hamidia Lift Operators Tool-Down Strike Amid Unpaid Salaries | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lift operators at Hamidia Hospital went on a tool-down strike on Thursday over non-payment of salaries for six months. According to the hospital administration, there are 20 lifts across two blocks.

As per junior doctors, the 11-storey buildings have 20 lifts in two blocks. Each block has four lifts for patients, two for doctors, one for sanitation staff and one for emergency services, totalling 10 lifts in each block.

Operators stopped work as they have not been paid salaries for the past six months. Gandhi Medical College (GMC) had awarded the tender to a private company through the Public Works Department (PWD). GMC did not release payment to the PWD, which in turn failed to pay the concerned company. Patients faced inconvenience due to the absence of lift operators.

GMC Dean Dr Kavita N Singh said, “Emergency lifts are operational. There are over 20 lifts in both blocks of Hamidia Hospital. The issue will be resolved soon as talks are on at higher levels to clear the payment.”