MP News: ₹98 Lakh Spent On Two New Gates At Lok Bhawan; Temple Redeveloped |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around Rs 98 lakh has been spent on the construction of two entry gates of Lok Bhawan.

The Raj Bhawan, also known as Governor House, was renamed in December as Lok Bhawan to move away from colonial-era nomenclature. The new name was intended to reflect a more democratic identity and connect with the public.

In addition, about Rs 60 lakh was spent on the reconstruction and decoration of a temple within the premises. The construction and reconstruction work was carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD).

A separate expenditure was also incurred on the construction of a modern gym and an indoor sports facility, undertaken through the Sports Department.

A PWD officer associated with the project said a proposal for constructing two gates was presented to Governor Mangubhai Patel, who approved the idea.

Governor Patel inaugurated the newly constructed Gate No. 2 of Lok Bhawan on Wednesday.

He said the entry gate will also enhance the architectural identity of the state.

A total of Rs 98 lakh was spent on the construction of two new gates at Lok Bhawan, including electrical decoration, sources in the PWD said.

The construction of both gates was completed over a period of eight months.

PWD sources said the temple, which earlier occupied a smaller space, has also been redeveloped. The Governor, who regularly visits the temple, wanted a better facility for worship for around 120 families residing in Lok Bhawan.

The reconstruction was carried out without altering the three deity areas, the sources added.