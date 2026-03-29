MP News: 6-Year-Old Mother Attempts To Kill Infant, Hangs Herself In Guna; Daughter Critical | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old newly married woman allegedly attempted to kill her 10-month-old daughter by stuffing cotton in her mouth and nose before taking her own life in Guna, Madhya Pradesh.

The infant remains in critical condition at the district hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Kirti Kushwah (26), wife of Nitish Kushwah of Nanakhedi, Guna.

Police reports suggest that family disputes and financial stress may have contributed to the tragic incident.

The couple reportedly faced frequent arguments over a pending electricity bill of around Rs 1 lakh, which had led to power disconnections at their home.

Tensions ran high at the hospital, with the maternal and in-law families exchanging accusations.

While the in-laws claim the incident was accidental, Kirti’s mother alleges that her daughter was being harassed and subjected to domestic abuse, which may have led to this drastic step.

Police are investigating the matter further.

About the incident

Kirti performed her morning prayers alongside her sister-in-law and then began affectionately feeding her 10-month-old daughter.

However, the moment her sister-in-law left for the nearby temple, hardening her maternal heart, Kirti stuffed cotton into her innocent child's mouth and nose to stifle her breathing, and then hanged herself from a noose within the room.

When her sister-in-law returned from the temple, the sight that greeted her in the room left her utterly devastated.

Kirti was hanging from the noose, while right beside her, her little one lay unconscious on the floor, struggling for breath. With the help of neighbours, both were rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced Kirti dead, while the innocent child continues to fight for her life under medical supervision and on a ventilator.

The police took the body into custody and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem, registered a case and started further investigation