Bhopal News: After Action In Guna, Sidhi, CM Mohan Yadav's Zero-Tolerance Attitude May Reflect In Transfer List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s zero-tolerance attitude towards negligence and corruption may reflect in the forthcoming transfer list following the removal of Sidhi collector Swarochish Somwanshi and Guna superintendent of police Ankit Soni.

Yadav has directed officials to gather information about collectors who are not in touch with ordinary people. As a result, the issuance of the transfer list may be delayed.

The government is taking feedback on IAS, IPS and other officers from public representatives and others. The Chief Minister’s Secretariat is also independently collecting feedback on officers.

According to sources, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain is also gathering feedback on officers posted in districts.

There are complaints that a few officers are involved in corruption, and some others remain busy in parties.

The government is also collecting feedback on officers who are more occupied with other work than addressing people’s problems.

There are complaints that a female officer transferred to a district a few days ago is not paying attention to her duties. Similarly, a collector in a district is not giving time to public representatives for meetings.

A collector in a high-profile district is facing corruption charges and may feature in the forthcoming transfer list.

Efficient officers will be in field: CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said those who work hard will be given field postings. He made the statement at a press conference on Monday.

After taking action against the Sidhi collector and Guna Superintendent of Police, Yadav said he would not tolerate negligence in work. “Those who are averse to working hard will face the consequences,” he said.