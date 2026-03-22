Bhopal News: Surprise Inspection; CM Mohan Yadav Orders Removal Of Sidhi Collector | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav made a surprise inspection of Sidhi district and held ‘Jan Samvad’ with the people on Sunday.

He received several complaints from elected representatives and people and on the basis of the complaints, he ordered immediate removal of Sidhi collector Swarochish Somvansi.

He also ordered immediate suspension of general manager, District Cooperative Bank PS Dhanwal as his performance was found unsatisfactory.

Later, interacting with the media persons, he said that officers should work with responsibility. Negligent officers had no right to remain in the field. He was of the view that if complaints were received against the officers posted in the field, then it was better that they should sit at Vallabh Bhawan.

He added that order was given for immediate removal of collector Swarochish Somvansi on the basis of complaints, a detailed review of the district administration and different departments and feedback.

CM’s ‘Jan Samvad’ with people

The chief minister held a dialogue with the people at the Circuit House, Sidhi and tried to get their feedback regarding functioning of the district administration.

He reviewed public complaints and said that necessary steps would be taken to redress people’s grievances and negligence of officials would not be tolerated. Public welfare was the priority of the government, he said.

He wanted to give the message to officials that if they could not solve the public grievances, they had no right to remain in the field. He heard public complaints and directed officials for their redressal. He said that every eligible person should get the benefit of government scheme and officials should work with full sensitivity.

The CM expressed strong displeasure over slow progress of the under-construction collectorate building and directed to expedite the work.

Vikas Mishra to be new Sidhi collector

Sources said that Vikas Mishra would be the new collector of Sidhi.