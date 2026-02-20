 MP News: 6 MLAs Raise Question Over Check Points, Allege Extortion
Six Congress MLAs, including Ajay Singh and Hemant Katare, raised allegations of extortion at 45 newly set up checkpoints in the Assembly. Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh denied irregularities, stating operations were smooth. Legislators sought action against transport officials and flagged a Hanumana checkpoint incident involving alleged harassment of truck drivers.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 20, 2026, 09:13 AM IST
article-image
MP News: 6 MLAs Raise Question Over Check Points, Make Allegations |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress legislators have raised questions over the setting up of checkpoints at 45 places after closing check posts.

They made allegations over extortions at the checkpoints in the House on Thursday.

Legislators Ajay Singh, Vikrant Bhuria, Hemant Katare, Rajan Mandloi, Keshav Desai, and Atif Aqeel raised the irregularities at the check points through written questions.

Singh raised a question over a private person extorting money from truck drivers at Hanumana check point.

Katare demanded the complaints against the officials of the transport department. The other legislators, too, raised questions over extortions at the checkpoints.

In reply to the questions, Transport Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh said everything was fine at the check points.

About the man who had clung to a truck at Hanumana checkpoint, the minister said the transport department had nothing to do with him.

In his reply, the minister informed the house about the action taken against the officials of the transport department.

