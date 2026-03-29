MP News: 50-Year-Old Man Dies On Spot After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle In Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man died on the spot after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Saturday night in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

The accident was so severe that the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The incident reportedly occurred in front of the town's vegetable market, in Nowgong, located in the Chhatarpur district.

According to the report, the deceased was identified as Rehman Khan (50), a resident of Naugaon.

It is being said that he had gone out for some work at night when an unknown speeding vehicle hit him. After the collision, the driver fled from the scene.

As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The police took the body into custody and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem.

After the accident, there was an atmosphere of chaos in the area for some time, while when the family members got information about the incident, there was mourning in the house.

Local people say that high-speed vehicles often ply in this area, due to which there is a risk of accidents.

He has demanded that the administration enforce strict traffic rules and speed-control measures here.

The police have registered a case and started searching for the unknown vehicle and its driver.

Efforts are being made to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV cameras installed nearby.

Birthday Trip Turns Tragic As 65-Year-Old Man Killed In Goa Road Accident

A similar case reported as a road accident in Goa claimed the life of a 65-year-old man from Bhopal, while several family members were injured.

The elderly man and the family were in Goa to celebrate their daughter's birthday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagat Ram Sharma (65), a resident of a colony on Narmadapuram Road.

His wife, Leela Sharma, sustained serious injuries and remains in critical condition.