MP News: 40 Lakh Ineligible People Getting Rations In State; KYC Has Not Been Done Until October 31 | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 40 lakh ineligible people are getting free rations under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) in the state. Those who get free rations from the Central Government are required to do KYC.

Over 40 lakh people did not get their KYC done until October 31. The state government does not know whether they are real beneficiaries or not. There are 1.31 crore ration cards in the state. According to NFSA, the number of beneficiaries is 5.35 crore.

Only 4.94 crore people have done their KYC. Despite several campaigns launched by the Central Government, a large number of people did not do their KYC. November 30 is the last day for completing the KYC process, sources said.

According to the director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, Karmveer Sharma, among those who have not done their KYC, three types of people have been identified.

First, the children who are under five years of age; second, those who have grown old and their fingerprints have not been received; and third, those who have gone out of their villages, he said.

But the names of those beneficiaries who have died have been deleted from the list, he said. According to sources, many fake names have been added to the list of free-ration beneficiaries.

The children and elderly people who have not done their KYC may be 10%, sources said.

A large number of people are taking rations under fake names. An officer, requesting not to be named, said whenever the officials launch a campaign to delete the names of the ineligible people who are getting rations, the political parties come in the way. So, the officials stop the campaign, he said.