MP News: 40 Companies Of SAF Deputed To Assam, West Bengal For Election Duty; 10 IPS Officers Sent As Observers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forty companies of Special Armed Forces (SAF) of the state have been deployed in Assam and West Bengal for election duty.

Ten IPS officers have been sent from the state as election observers. Each company comprises around 90 to 100 personnel. DIG, Law and Order, Tarun Nayak said that along with the 40 companies, five IPS officers, including DIG TK Vidhyarthi, commandants Guru Karan Singh, Sunil Tiwari, Siddharth Choudhary and Sanjiv Sinha, will accompany the troops.

The Election Commission of India has announced elections in five states, Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

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After polling in Assam on April 9, the companies will be sent to West Bengal, where voting will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29.SAF personnel from Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior will board special trains for Assam on Wednesday.