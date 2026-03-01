MP News: 28-Year-Old Woman Hangs Self In Gwalior; Was Distressed Due To Alcoholic Husband | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 28-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, as reported on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Jamahar village under the Old Cantonment police station area.

After receiving information, family members rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Stood on cooler placed on cot

According to police, the deceased was identified as Rajkumari Kushwaha, wife of Akash Kushwaha.

She allegedly placed a cooler on a cot in her room, stood on it, made a noose using a scarf, and hanged herself.

The incident came to light when her mother-in-law, Rambai, entered the room and found her hanging.

Family members immediately cut the noose, brought her down, and took her to the hospital. However, doctors declared her dead after examination.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Distressed over husband’s alcohol addiction

Initial police investigation suggests that Rajkumari was distressed due to her husband’s drinking habit and frequent arguments at home. She was reportedly under mental stress because her husband was unemployed and there were ongoing domestic disputes.

The Old Cantonment police station officials said the post-mortem has been conducted and the matter is being thoroughly investigated.

Another case in 24 hours

A 36-year-old man, who worked as an outsourced sanitation worker at a famous government hospital in Bhopal, allegedly hanged himself at his residence late on Friday night.

It is alleged that the man had lost his job two months ago, which caused him severe stress. Following this, he started drinking and often created chaos at home.