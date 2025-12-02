MP News: 26-Year-Old Finance Employee Hangs Self In Satna; Apologises To Father, Blames Woman In Note | IANS

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A 26-year-old finance company employee hanged himself in the Transport Nagar area of Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

The deceased, identified as Shivmohan Singh, left behind a suicide note in which he blamed a woman for his decision and apologised to his father.

According to information, Shivmohan Singh, originally from Sagra Devtalab in Rewa district, worked with Aditya Financial Enterprises in Satna. As usual, he went to his chamber around 2 pm on Monday and locked the door from inside.

When employees returned around 6 pm, they received no response from inside. Shivmohan’s phone was also switched off, which raised suspicion. The staff informed his maternal uncle, who lives nearby. When he arrived, the door was broken open.

Inside, Shivmohan was found hanging from a muffler tied to a hook. The Kolgawan police were immediately called. The police brought the body down, conducted a panchnama and sent it for postmortem.

Police said the note mentioned ‘personal issues.’ In it, Shivmohan wrote that a woman had played with his feelings and he was unable to think clearly because of her. He apologised to his father and expressed emotional distress.

He also wrote that all his organs should be donated after his death. Additionally, he mentioned that he had pawned ‘Golu’s scooter’ and that Deepika could confirm the details.

Police have registered a marg case and begun further investigation. The contents of the suicide note are being examined closely.

Further investigation is underway.