MP News: 21-Year-Old Woman Hangs Herself To Death In Gwalior; Family Alleges Harassment By In-Laws

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old woman was found dead after she allegedly hanged herself to death at her house in Gwalior on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at around 7 pm in Ghuraiya Market area of DD Nagar under the Maharajpura police station limits.

According to police officials, the woman has been identified as Kiran, wife of Pushpendra Lodhi. Police said she hanged herself inside her house. Family members noticed her hanging and immediately informed the police about the incident.

After receiving the information, a team from Madhya Pradesh Police reached the spot and began an investigation. The police took the body into custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Initial information suggests that Kiran had been married for about three years. However, her family members from her parental home have made serious allegations against her husband and in-laws. They claim that she was being harassed by her in-laws after marriage.

According to the woman’s family, she had been facing problems in her marital home for a long time. They believe that the continued harassment pushed her into distress, which may have led her to take the extreme step.

Police officials said that statements of family members from the woman’s side have been recorded. Based on these statements, a case has been registered against the husband and other members of the in-laws’ family.

Officials from Maharajpura police station confirmed that the case was registered on Thursday night after the statements were taken from the woman’s family.

CSP Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said that police reached the spot soon after receiving the information. After the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family members.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

Police said that the investigation into the case is still ongoing. Authorities are examining all facts and evidence to understand the full situation surrounding the incident.

Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation in Madhya Pradesh.