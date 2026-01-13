MP News: 20 Anganwadis Each In All Districts Of MP To Become ‘Model’; Funds At ₹6 Lakh An Anganwadi To Come From Donations, CSR |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty Anganwadis each in all the 55 districts of Madhya Pradesh will be transformed into ‘Model Anganwadis’ as prototype under #TransformAnganwadiMission. The mission has been launched from

Bhopal, where eight Anganwadis have been transformed into models and 100 more are proposed to be transformed. In Ujjain, 1,000 Anganwadis will become ‘Model’ before the Simhastha. A prototype is already ready as pilot. The financial support for the mission will come from individual, corporate donors and CSR funds.

There are a total of 97,303 Anganwadis in the state through which the government provides Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) to women and children.

Transforming one Anganwadi into ‘Model’ costs around Rs 6 lakh.

In Ujjain, an Anganwadi near the newly developed helipad in the city has been transformed. From April 1, the work of transformation of 1,000 of the 2,127 Anganwadis in the district will begin. In the first phase, Anganwadis within a radius of 5 km from the Mahakal temple will be transformed. In the subsequent phases, Anganwadis within 10 km, 15 km and 20 km radius respectively will be picked.

“The idea is to ensure that when crores of pilgrims visit Ujjain during Simhastha in April-May 2028 they can be persuaded to adopt them,” said Sanjeev Dubey of Knowval Social Foundation, which is handling the project in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department and Mela Authority.

The ‘Model Anganwadis’ will be colourful and attractive with all the facilities for the children ranging from monitoring their health to providing them a safe place to play to feeding hot cooked food to them.

They will have a play zone with swings etc and a ‘Poshan Vatika’ where vegetables will be grown. They will also have a Parents Zone where by scanning QR codes, parents will be able to know about different government missions like Matravandana, Shakti and Vatsalya. A health zone will have facilities for measuring the height and weight of children. A Kishori Corner, a toys corner and a library for kids will also form part of Model Anganwadis.

In Bhopal, Anganwadi number 1061 in Ambedkar Sector of Banganga Project was the first to be transformed. Now, their number in the district is eight. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has cleared a proposal to convert 100 Anganwadis within the municipal limits into models.