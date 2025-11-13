 MP News: 16-Year-Old Killed, Two Injured In Jabalpur Road Accident
A 16-year-old boy died on spot and two persons injured after the tractor they were boarded was hit by the Hyva truck from rear side in Khitola. Shubhanshu Patel (16) died on spot, while Sagar Patel and Sachin Patel sustained injuries in the road accident. According to the police, Sagar Patel was returning to his village after repair of his tractor.

Thursday, November 13, 2025
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old boy died on spot and two persons injured after the tractor they were boarded was hit by the Hyva truck from rear side in Khitola.

Shubhanshu Patel (16) died on spot, while Sagar Patel and Sachin Patel sustained injuries in the road accident. According to the police, Sagar Patel was returning to his village after repair of his tractor.

On way, Shubhanshu Patel and Sachin Patel met him. Sagar stopped the tractor and the duo asked for lift as they were going to Ghat Simariya.

He parked the tractor on the roadside and got down to go to the bathroom. Sachin Patel and Shubhanshu were just about to sit in his tractor when a speeding, negligently driven Hyva truck coming from Sihora hit his tractor from the rear.

Due to the collision, the tractor fell into the drain built on the roadside. He, Shubhanshu and Sachin Patel also fell on the roadside. He sustained injuries to his leg, Shubhanshu to his head and Sachin Patel to his hands, legs and body.

Shubhanshu Patel also sustained injuries to his hands, legs and died on the spot. Passers-by took them to the Government Hospital, Sihoura by ambulance, where the doctor declared Shubhanshu Patel, resident of Paharwa, dead. A case was registered under Sections 281 and 106(1) of BNS based on the report and the matter was taken up for investigation.

