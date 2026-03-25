MP News: 112 Cumecs Water Released From Bargi Dam To Meet Railway Needs In Jabalpur

MP News: 112 Cumecs Of Water Released From Bargi Dam To Meet Railway Needs In Jabalpur | Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): About 112 cumecs of water was released from Bargi Dam in Jabalpur to meet the railway' needs amid less flow in Narmada river. Three out of 21 gates of the Bargi Dam were opened to an average height of 0.33 metres at 9 pm on Tuesday.

Of these gates, Gate No. 11 was opened to a height of 50 centimetres, and Gates No. 10 and 12 were opened to a height of 25 centimetres each.

Officials said there will be no significant change in the water level in the lower ghats.

Executive Engineer Explains Move

The executive engineer of Bargi Dam said that due to the closure of hydro power generation units at Bargi Dam for maintenance, the flow of water in the Narmada River had reduced, due to which the water supply to the Railways was disrupted.

According to the executive engineer, 112 cumec of water will be discharged from the three opened gates of Bargi Dam so that sufficient water can reach the railway pump house located at Darogaghat. Releasing water from the gates will not have any impact on the water level of the ghats located in the lower area of the dam.

Earlier in June 2025, three gates of Bargi Dam were opened. The management said that a request had come from the Jabalpur district administration, after which the officials of the Narmada Valley Development Authority decided to open the gates of the dam.

Currently, 3 gates of Bargi Dam have been opened, and they have been opened by about 1 metre.