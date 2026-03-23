MP News: 11-Year-Old Critically Injured After Iron Gate At Anganwadi Centre Collapses In Chhatarpur

11-Year-Old Critically Injured After Iron Gate At Anganwadi Centre Collapses In Chhatarpur | AI

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-year-old sustained serious injuries after an iron gate collapsed on him in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Monday.

According to reports, the accident occurred at an Anganwadi centre in Dadri village of the district, where Krishna Anuragi (11)—a Class 6 student and resident of Dadri village—was playing with other children within the Anganwadi premises.

Suddenly, the iron gate of the Anganwadi centre broke loose and fell directly onto him. Trapped beneath the gate, the child sustained severe injuries to his head, arms, and legs.

Other children present at the scene at the time of the incident acted with promptness, lifting the gate to pull Krishna out. He was then immediately rushed to a local hospital; after receiving first aid there, his condition was deemed critical, and he was referred to the District Hospital.

The injured child's mother, Keshraj Anuragi, said that she was working in the fields when the incident occurred. Upon receiving the news, she immediately rushed to the scene and took her child first to a local health centre and subsequently to the District Hospital for treatment.

She noted that the child has sustained a severe head injury, creating an atmosphere of deep anxiety within the family.

According to doctors at the District Hospital, the child has suffered a deep head injury. Given his condition, a CT scan has been performed. The full extent of the injury and the degree of internal damage will only become clear once the diagnostic reports are received. Currently, the child remains admitted to the hospital and is receiving medical care.

Following the incident, questions have been raised regarding the safety protocols and infrastructure at the Anganwadi centre. Residents have demanded that the administration inspect all dilapidated and unsafe structures within the facility and ensure their prompt repair to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.