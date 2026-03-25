MP News: 1,074 Trainee Constables To Serve As Cyber Warriors; Special 20-day Course Introduced | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Of more than 4,000 trainee police constables, 1,074 have been trained to serve as cyber warriors in the state, officials said on Wednesday. At present, more than 4,000 constables are undergoing training at nine police training schools across the state.

For the first time, a 20-day special computer course has been designed for trainees to prepare them to tackle cyber crime, which has spread across society. At present, many in the police force do not have the required capacity to handle cyber crime and have to approach cyber experts from time to time.

Earlier, the focus of training was to ensure that constables could effectively manage law and order, while cyber crime handling was not emphasised. Officials said Additional Director General (ADG), Cyber, has directed that cyber-trained constables be deployed at cyber help desks. For this purpose, a special test was conducted, and 1,074 candidates were selected.

Raja Babu Singh, Additional Director General said, "The selection process was highly competitive. After completion of the computer awareness and cyber security course, an examination was conducted and 1,074 candidates were selected. If some relaxation had been given, more than 2,500 candidates would have qualified for the cyber warrior post."

Qualifications of selected candidates

The selected candidates come from diverse educational backgrounds. While some have completed Class 10, others hold advanced degrees such as MBA.

Among the selected cyber warriors, 65 are BTech graduates, one holds an MTech in mechanical engineering, 14 are MBA degree holders, 50 have a Master of Science degree, and 370 are BSc graduates. Four are LLB graduates, 288 are BA graduates, 78 hold a Master of Arts degree, and 17 have an MCom degree. Nine candidates have passed Class 10, 79 have completed Class 12, and 16 hold qualifications in other fields.

20-day course structure

Day 1-3: During the 20-day course, constables will be trained as first responders in the first three days, with lessons on the IT Act and an introduction to cyber crime.

Day 4-5:The next two days will focus on evidence collection and procedures.

Day 6-8: Three days will be devoted to technical foundations.

Day 9-12: Four days will cover investigation techniques such as IP tracking, understanding banking systems, bank accounts, payment gateways, wallets, UPI and net banking.

Day 13-16: Another four days will focus on portals and government systems such as Sanchar Saathi, 14C and the 1930 financial fraud system.

Day 17-19:The final phase includes three days of practical and field work, including crime scene handling and cyber case simulations, f

Day 20: A one day on documentation and legal procedures such as case diary preparation and court evidence.