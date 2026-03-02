MP News: 1 Lakh CCTV Cameras To Be Installed In MP, Proposal To Go To Cabinet | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is a proposal for the installation of 100,000 CCTV cameras in the state. The proposal will be carried out through the police telecommunications department.

A meeting about the proposal was held in the presence of Chief Secretary Anurag Jain. A presentation over how the project will work was also made.

Jain asked the police department to do the work. The proposal will be put up before the cabinet after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has put his seal on it.

The police headquarters made the proposal. Afterwards, the Urban Development Department came forward to do the work.

The government initially planned to hand over the work to the MP Electronics Development Corporation, but now, the police telecommunications will get the work.

The police telecommunications department has been running Dial 112, and CCTV cameras will be monitored in this pattern.

Keeping in mind Simhastha in Ujjain in 2028, it is an important project for the government.

Besides these CCTV cameras, the control of the CCTV cameras, which the government has been handling, will automatically go to the police telecommunications departments.

This will help the department to monitor all CCTV cameras. The Urban Development Department monitors the traffic and prepares chalans through the integrated traffic management system.

Once the project is completed, all work related to CCTV will be under the control of the police telecommunications department.

According to sources, a project worth Rs 2,000 crore has been prepared. Control rooms, through which the work will be done, will be set up across the state.

CCTV cameras will be used to monitor increasing crowds at temples. They will also be used to control the incidents of crime against women.